Julian Zammit
Edison - Julian Zammit, of Edison, passed away on November 28, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
He was born in Brooklyn and had resided in Edison since 1978.
Julian was in accounts receivable for 33 years before retiring.
He was a member of the Raritan Valley Roadrunners
He was predeceased by his wife, Linda in 2016; his father, Lawrence, SR and his brother, Wilfred.
Surviving is mother, Mary (Calleja); his brother, Lawrence JR; and his aunt, Helen Barrie.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Flynn and Son / Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave. Metuchen.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Wednesday. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
To order flowers, for directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019