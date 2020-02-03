Services
More Obituaries for Julie Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie E. Schmidt

Julie E. Schmidt Obituary
Julie E. Schmidt

South Plainfield - Julie E. (Berg) Schmidt, 64, passed away at the Center for Hope Hospice surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Philipsburg, PA to the late George and Sara Mae (Spencer) Berg, Julie lived in Rahway before settling to South Plainfield in 1986.

Julie worked for the Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed time at the casino and beach and was an avid reader.

Predeceased by two brothers; George and Ralph, Julie leaves behind her husband of forty-four years, Ronald W. Schmidt, son Michael and his wife Jennifer of Middlesex and daughter Lisa Collins and her husband Jon of South Plainfield, two grandsons; Anthony and Mason, two brothers; Charles Berg of Winfield Park and Daniel Berg of Pennsylvania, Sister-in-law Debra Berg of Edison and her best friend of over forty years; Sue Olender of Rahway.

Visitation will be held in McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday, February 6, 2020 beginning 9:30 am.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the funeral home followed by burial at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's name sent to Center for Hope Hospice would be appreciated.

Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the Schmidt family.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
