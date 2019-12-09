|
|
Julina "Julia" Rosario
Somerset formerly of New Brunswick - Julina "Julia" (Rodriguez) Rosario died Friday, December 6, 2019, at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somerset surrounded by her loving family. She was 89.
Born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to the late Felipe and Rosa (Mendez) Rodriguez she lived in New Brunswick for 26 years before moving to Somerset. Julia was a seamstress in the garment district of New York City for many years, then worked at Individualized Shirts in Perth Amboy before her retirement.
Mrs. Rosario was a longtime member of the former La Asuncion R.C. Church in Perth Amboy.
She was predeceased by her husband Ernesto Rosario; and her son Ernesto Rosario, Jr.; and five brothers and sisters. Surviving are her daughter Nydia Morales and her husband Rafael of Kendal Park; her daughter-in-law Jill Rosario of Boston, Massachusetts; a brother Juan Rodriguez of Bayamon, Puerto Rico; two sisters - Felipa Velez of Cape Coral, Florida, and Monserrate Rodriguez of San Sebastian; five grandchildren - Rafael Morales, Jr., Melissa Morales, Ernesto Rosario, III, Christian Rosario and Jillian Rosario; and three great grandchildren - Alexander and Madelyn Morales and Ava Lewis.
Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019