|
|
Julius F. Samel
Hamilton - Julius left this earth on May 23 to be with God and his loving wife Irene "Babi" who passed 5 years earlier. They shared 54 beautiful years together and will be deeply missed by his two children. Son, Steve, his wife, Barb and two loving grandchildren, Matt and Jess, were his daily sunshine. His devotion to family and unending love will always be cherished by daughter, Kristina.
Julius was the only child of Gyula and Katalin (Halász) Számel born in Alag, Hungary. He immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950's and worked for Squibbs upon arrival. He retired from RWJ Hospital as the Chemistry Lab Supervisor. He enjoyed international travel, photography, tennis and working on endless house projects.
A Funeral Mass in his honor will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 247 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ on May 30, 2019, at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Samel's name to ().
Cremation services were private and under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019