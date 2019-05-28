Services
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
247 Somerset St
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Samel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius F. Samel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julius F. Samel Obituary
Julius F. Samel

Hamilton - Julius left this earth on May 23 to be with God and his loving wife Irene "Babi" who passed 5 years earlier. They shared 54 beautiful years together and will be deeply missed by his two children. Son, Steve, his wife, Barb and two loving grandchildren, Matt and Jess, were his daily sunshine. His devotion to family and unending love will always be cherished by daughter, Kristina.

Julius was the only child of Gyula and Katalin (Halász) Számel born in Alag, Hungary. He immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950's and worked for Squibbs upon arrival. He retired from RWJ Hospital as the Chemistry Lab Supervisor. He enjoyed international travel, photography, tennis and working on endless house projects.

A Funeral Mass in his honor will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 247 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ on May 30, 2019, at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Samel's name to ().

Cremation services were private and under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saul Colonial Home
Download Now