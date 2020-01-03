|
|
Julius Farkas
Monroe - Julius Farkas, 82, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home. Mr. Farkas was born in Kapuvar, Hungary to the late Gyula and Iren Farkas and had previously lived in Perth Amboy before he moving to Monroe thirty one years ago.
He was employed as a machine operator with Permacell in New Brunswick for twelve years before retiring in 2002. Julius previously worked for American Can. He was a member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish - Our Lady Of Hungary Church, Perth Amboy and the Hungarian American Citizens Club. Mr. Farkas was predeceased by his wife Maria in 2008, a sister Erzsebet and a brother Miklos.
He is survived by his three brothers Istvan Farkas, Tibor Farkas and Lajos Farkas, his four sisters Irene Kukedi, Maria Preil, Eva Szakal and Klara Varga all of Hungary, a niece, Judit Farkas of Bethany, CT., good friend, Margaret Csigo of Fords and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Entombment will follow in the Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 pm. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020