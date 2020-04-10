|
|
Julius Palfi
Colonia - Julius S. Palfi, 81, of Colonia, went to his final rest on April 8, 2020 after a short illness, at Haven Hospice, JFK Hospital, Edison. He was born in Woodbridge and has lived in Colonia for 53 years. Julius was a graduate of Woodbridge High School and served in the Navy aboard Air Craft Carriers. He was the owner of Palfi Petroleum Equipment and general contractor. Julius enjoyed gardening, making his own smoked kielbasa and the NFL Football.
Julius is predeceased by his parents, Julius and Grace (Totka) and his sister, Marion Aragon and Margaret Abry. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Ruth; his brothers, James of Colonia and Joseph of Delaware; his sisters, Anne Pochek of Apex, NC and Grace Kowalski of Vineland; and many nieces and nephews.
Private Services were held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020