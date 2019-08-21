|
Julius T. Warzybok
Woodbridge - Julius T. Warzybok passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 95 years old.
Born in Perth Amboy, he resided there for most of his life before moving to Woodbridge for 26 years ago.
Mr. Warzybok was employed in public relations with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for 20 years, retiring in 1988.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Boyd; and belonged to the American Legion and the Tin Can Sailors. He was also a member of the Jeffrie Pirates in Perth Amboy, the Woodbridge Senior Billiards Club and the Slovak-American Citizens Club of Perth Amboy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Mary Warzybok; sisters, Josephine DeToro and Mary Cunningham; and brothers, Stanley and Anton Warzybok.
Surviving are his sister, Violet Springle, of Woodbridge; nephew, Glenn Cunningham, of Woodbridge; niece, Nancy Springle, of Freehold; and two great nieces.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019