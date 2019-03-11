Services
Bedle Funeral Home
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 566-1962
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedle Funeral Home
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:15 AM
Bedle Funeral Home
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer RC Church
Old Bridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Lewicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June B. Lewicki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June B. Lewicki Obituary
June B. Lewicki

Old Bridge - June B. Lewicki (nee: Bowne), 81, of Old Bridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in South Amboy to the late Clyde and Rachel Bowne, June was the youngest of two children. June was a graduate of the Middlesex General Hospital School of Nursing in New Brunswick. A devout Catholic, June was a long-time parishioner of Most Holy Redeemer RC Church in Old Bridge and a former parishioner of St. Ambrose RC Church. June enjoyed cooking and was an avid gardener; she enjoyed growing flowers, fruits and vegetables in her backyard and she enjoyed the outdoors. Family was of utmost importance to June and she devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late Robert F. Lewicki, Sr., who predeceased her in May, 2017. Loving mother of Robert Lewicki, Jr. & wife Karen of Milltown, James Lewicki & wife Karen of Old Bridge, Stephen Lewicki of South Amboy, Joseph Lewicki of Old Bridge, Mary Giusti & husband John of Old Bridge, John Lewicki of Old Bridge, Susan Lewicki of Old Bridge, Thomas Lewicki of Berkeley Township and Judy Lewicki of Old Bridge. Cherished grandmother of Melissa and John Giusti, Jamielynn and Tara Little and Chris Nicholson and great-grandmother of Daelyn Nicholson and Thomas Giusti. Caring sister of the late Marie Reigelsperger & husband Walter, aunt of Mark Reigelsperger & wife Laura and their children, and Sheri Ahearn & husband Glen and their daughter, and loving sister-in-law of Judy Lewicki & her late husband Richard Lewicki of Aberdeen. June is also survived by many caring cousins, friends and extended family. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, 4-8pm and Wednesday 8:45am to 9:15am at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Holy Redeemer RC Church, Old Bridge on Wednesday at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now