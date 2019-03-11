|
June B. Lewicki
Old Bridge - June B. Lewicki (nee: Bowne), 81, of Old Bridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in South Amboy to the late Clyde and Rachel Bowne, June was the youngest of two children. June was a graduate of the Middlesex General Hospital School of Nursing in New Brunswick. A devout Catholic, June was a long-time parishioner of Most Holy Redeemer RC Church in Old Bridge and a former parishioner of St. Ambrose RC Church. June enjoyed cooking and was an avid gardener; she enjoyed growing flowers, fruits and vegetables in her backyard and she enjoyed the outdoors. Family was of utmost importance to June and she devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Beloved wife of 57 years of the late Robert F. Lewicki, Sr., who predeceased her in May, 2017. Loving mother of Robert Lewicki, Jr. & wife Karen of Milltown, James Lewicki & wife Karen of Old Bridge, Stephen Lewicki of South Amboy, Joseph Lewicki of Old Bridge, Mary Giusti & husband John of Old Bridge, John Lewicki of Old Bridge, Susan Lewicki of Old Bridge, Thomas Lewicki of Berkeley Township and Judy Lewicki of Old Bridge. Cherished grandmother of Melissa and John Giusti, Jamielynn and Tara Little and Chris Nicholson and great-grandmother of Daelyn Nicholson and Thomas Giusti. Caring sister of the late Marie Reigelsperger & husband Walter, aunt of Mark Reigelsperger & wife Laura and their children, and Sheri Ahearn & husband Glen and their daughter, and loving sister-in-law of Judy Lewicki & her late husband Richard Lewicki of Aberdeen. June is also survived by many caring cousins, friends and extended family. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, 4-8pm and Wednesday 8:45am to 9:15am at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Holy Redeemer RC Church, Old Bridge on Wednesday at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019