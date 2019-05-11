Services
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
(908) 322-4350
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
Interment
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Westfield, NJ
Plainfield - June Catherine Jaffee Mastrian passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with her family by her side. Born and raised in Westfield, she had resided in Plainfield since 1952. She was in her 91st year.

June was a former member of the Westfield Baptist Church and also attended Hydewood Park Baptist Church in North Plainfield. She enjoyed the arts and traveling and will be remembered for her kindness and love of family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank, who died in 2006. Surviving are her son, Mark Mastrian; her daughter, Karen Mastrian; and her sister, Barbara Horner.

Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Monday, May 13th, from 10 AM to 12 PM with services at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.

For additional information or to sign the guestbook, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on May 11, 2019
