June E. Nissen
Woodbridge - June E. Nissen, 93, of Woodbridge, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019.
Born in Tottenville, Staten Island, NY, she had resided in Woodbridge for the last 68 years.
She was a retired school aide at the Ross St. School, in Woodbridge.
She was a former member of the St Stephen's Lutheran Church in Edison, where she had been a volunteer at their Thrift Shop, for over 20 years.
She was currently a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Edison, and a member of the Danish Sisterhood, Freja Lodge #36, and the Danish Home Board, both of Edison.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leif Nissen, who died in 2008.
June leaves behind, her two beloved daughters, Christine Smith of Piscataway and Sharon Healy and her husband Dan, of Woodbridge, her 4 grandchildren; Jennifer (and Jason) Sootkoos, of Kingwood, Jeff (and Deena) Smith of Dunellen, Erin (and Robert) Somes of Edison, and Daniel (and Gina) Healy of Middlesex, her 8 great-grandchildren: Justin , Jillian, Charlotte, Logan, Shannon, James, Daniel, and Anthony.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4-8 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 445 Old Post Rd Edison, NJ 08817. Cremation will follow privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either the Danish Sisterhood of Edison, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Edison.
For directions or to send condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019