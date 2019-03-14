|
|
June Fischetti
Raritan - June Fischetti, 91, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 7, 1927 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Ethel and Charles Farano.
June was married to the love of her life Alessandro on April 15, 1950. Together they raised their family and enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Brigantine, NJ. She was employed as a RN at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ and retired after 25 years as a school nurse in the Bridgewater-Raritan School system from the Van Holten School. June was a kind, caring and loving woman devoted to her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
June is survived by her beloved husband Alessandro Fischetti, loving children Donna F. Perry (Raymond B.) and Alan Fischetti (Kathleen), cherished grandchildren Alan Fischetti (Kristy), Kimberly Rae McDonald (Mark), Kevin Alexander Perry (Shannon M.), Julianna Fischetti and Alexaray Fischetti, great grandchildren Cole Alessandro Fischetti, Molly Kathleen Perry, Evelyn Rae McDonald and Jack Raymond Perry and her sisters Emma Somlyody (Arpad) and Nancy Farano.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Ave., Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079.
"ALWAYS IN OUR HEART"
