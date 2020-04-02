Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Resources
More Obituaries for June Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ruth (Stein) Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Ruth (Stein) Lewis Obituary
June Ruth (Stein) Lewis

June Ruth (Stein) Lewis, age 78, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. Born and raised in Martinsville, NJ, and was a graduate of Bound Brook High School class of 1956. She resided in Maryland with her first husband, William C. Sessler, before moving to Branchburg, starting a family, and finally settling back in Martinsville.

June worked for the US Army Documents Office as a classified documents specialist for a few years. Her main profession as a private care giver for more than 25 years was her true talent. June was a long-time member of the Martinsville United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years.

She was an animal and nature lover and enjoyed feeding the birds and deer. She also took great joy in writing poems and short stories and shared this love with her grandchildren. June was passionate about gardening, baking, painting, and doing crafts. She was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren as Grammy and Grandma June, and as "AJ" by her nieces and nephews.

June married her soul mate Kenneth Lewis late in life and is predeceased by him in 2018.

Survived by her children Anna M. Rice and her fiancé Tim Gatz, Norma K. Sessler and her life partner John Tomaszewski, Bill A. Sessler and his wife Sara; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Warren W. Stein, sister Lorraine E. Fairbanks; step-children Linda Carr and Ken Lewis and his wife Carol.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

Please visit the tribute and memorial video pages at Higgins Funeral Home.

https://higginsfuneralhome.com/
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -