June Ruth (Stein) Lewis
June Ruth (Stein) Lewis, age 78, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. Born and raised in Martinsville, NJ, and was a graduate of Bound Brook High School class of 1956. She resided in Maryland with her first husband, William C. Sessler, before moving to Branchburg, starting a family, and finally settling back in Martinsville.
June worked for the US Army Documents Office as a classified documents specialist for a few years. Her main profession as a private care giver for more than 25 years was her true talent. June was a long-time member of the Martinsville United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years.
She was an animal and nature lover and enjoyed feeding the birds and deer. She also took great joy in writing poems and short stories and shared this love with her grandchildren. June was passionate about gardening, baking, painting, and doing crafts. She was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren as Grammy and Grandma June, and as "AJ" by her nieces and nephews.
June married her soul mate Kenneth Lewis late in life and is predeceased by him in 2018.
Survived by her children Anna M. Rice and her fiancé Tim Gatz, Norma K. Sessler and her life partner John Tomaszewski, Bill A. Sessler and his wife Sara; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Warren W. Stein, sister Lorraine E. Fairbanks; step-children Linda Carr and Ken Lewis and his wife Carol.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020