|
|
Junetta M. Bunce
Old Bridge - Junetta M. Bunce, 94, of Hillsborough and formerly of Old Bridge, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.
Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Junetta was raised in Swifton, Arkansa and then lived more than 60 years in Old Bridge before settling in Hillsborough in 2017. She attended American University in Washington, DC, where she met her future husband Jim Bunce. Together with Jim, they raised their family before Junetta went to work for the Old Bridge Township Board of Education where she was an administrative assistant to the principal for more than 30 years, retiring in 1992. For more than 50 years, along with her late husband she was a devoted member of the Spotswood Reformed Church where she served as an elder and where she was a founding member of the Elizabeth Circle. She very much enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, all types of needlepoint and creating original greeting cards. She was also an accomplished oil and water color painter.
Predeceased by her husband James in 2008, she is survived by her children, James Bunce and his wife Joanne, of Hillsborough, Janice Escobar and her husband Richard, of Budd Lake and Jeff Bunce and his wife Lisa, of Lilburn, GA; seven grandchildren, and; one great-grandchild.
Cremation was private. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 5th at the Spotswood Reformed Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Spotswood Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Junetta's memory may be made to the Spotswood Reformed Church at 429 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020