Highland Park - Justin Jack Footerman, 82 of Highland Park, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Estelle and Earl Footerman and a grandson Zacai Lev Moyal. He was an Assistant District Manager of Social Security and after retirement became a realtor. He was a professional volunteer, holding offices in the Highland Park Conservative Temple, Jewish Federation and President of the YM&YWHA of Raritan Valley. He also held offices in the United Way, HSAC, Rotary Club and The Boy Scouts of America. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gittel; his children Rifka (Joe) Moyal and Rafi (Andrea) Footerman; and his adored grandchildren Yitzi Baum, Dahlia Moyal, Nina Moyal, Simona Moyal, and Elan and Maya Footerman; and his great-grandson James Baum. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral and Shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth or any of the above-listed organizations.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020
