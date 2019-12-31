|
Justina Ann "Tina" Mastro
South Amboy - Justina Ann "Tina" Mastro (Busch), age 57, of South Amboy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Bayshore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Amboy, she was a lifelong resident. Tina worked as a registered nurse for Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel for many years in their endoscopy department. She was the superintendant of Sunday school at the First Presbyterian Church in Sayreville as well as the Head of Deacons.
Tina is predeceased by her father Paul Busch and her brothers Timothy and Paul Busch. Surviving are her loving husband of 22 years Louis of South Amboy , her beloved son Louis of South Amboy, her mother Barbara Busch of South Amboy, her sisters in law Maria Busch, Maria Smisek and her husband Paul, Felicia Bitto and her husband Steven, her brother in law Sean Mastro and his wife Maria and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at 10am at First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville, 172 Main St., Sayreville. A private cremation will follow.
Calling hours at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, will take place on Friday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tina's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville 172 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872. Letters of condolence to the family, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020