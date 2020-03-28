Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Kalman Csoppu

Kalman Csoppu Obituary
Kalman Csoppu

Woodbridge - Kalman "Skip" Csoppu earned his angel wings on March 28, 2020 and has entered into eternal

peace surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kislang, Hungary he immigrated to America and made Woodbridge his home for the past 64 years. It is here where he learned the English language and the trade of masonry where he became a respected professional. Skip was employed by John Tackacs Construction before working on his own and often with the Woodbridge Housing Authority. Skip loved hunting with his son at their property in Pennsylvania and being outdoors. He could always be found working with his hands on a multitude of projects. He adored his family and committed his life to always providing for them.

He is preceded in death by his dear parents Kalman and Magdolna Csoppu and his beloved son

Kalman J. Csoppu "Casey".

Skip is survived by his devoted family whom he cherished. His loving wife of 56 years Irene

Grezner Csoppu, his loving daughter Jeanmarie Kreusch and husband Richard of Fords; his

adoring grandchildren Taylor, Jonathan and Brandon Kreusch of Fords, and Hunter Csoppu of

Georgia; his loving sister Matilda Beregszaszy of Hungary, sister-in-laws Sharon Grezner of

Pennsylvania, and Jean Reeve of Brick and his nieces and nephews.

Your angel wings were ready but our hearts were not ready to lose you. Spread your wings and

fly, look over us, protect us. Go ahead, explore space, the world, go and take a trip around

Venus. Just as long as you promise to fly back here to Earth every once in a while and say hello

in that old familiar voice. But the one thing that will always remain no matter how many years

will pass by is that WE love you.

Funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
