Karen A. Krapf
Karen A. Krapf

Carteret - Karen A. (Mequia) Krapf, 56, of Carteret died Thursday, October 08, 2020 at St. Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick. She resided in Carteret for 18 years before moving to Somerset 3 years ago.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Jack Krapf; her beloved children, Jack, Jesica and Robert; her mother, Charlotte Mequia; her brother, James Mequia and her sister, Patricia Perlmutter. Also survived by her mother-in-law, Amy Krapf; sister-in-law, Michele Beltrone and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are being held at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, with a service from 2:30 to 2:45. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
OCT
11
Service
02:30 - 02:45 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
