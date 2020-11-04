Karen Andersson Sutton



New Hampshire - Karen Andersson Sutton, 73, peacefully passed on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at her home in Wolfeboro, NH surrounded by her family. She was born on October 14, 1947 in Brooklyn NY.



She graduated from Metuchen High School. She was a Worthy Advisor of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls Chapter of South Amboy NJ. She then had a career working for New Jersey Bell, Verizon and Fairpoint phone companies.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Dylan and her beloved cat, Trinie, her home and gardens on Lake Winnipesaukee, where the lake made her a skillful sailor.



Survived by her husband of 53 years, Harry Staagard Sutton, mother to Christopher, Kimberly and Katherine and grandmother to Dylan, and her sister, Helen Wawrzyniak.



Services were private. Arrangements were handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, NJ and Lord Funeral Home, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Humane Society PO Box 655 Ossipee, NH 03864.









