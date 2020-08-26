Karen Ann Conroy
South Plainfield - Karen Ann ( McKimm ) Conroy, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Plainfield, Karen was a lifelong resident of South Plainfield having graduated from the South Plainfield High School class of 1978. She went on to earn an associated degree from Middlesex County College and was employed for many years by Nicholas J. Bouras, a steel company in Summit, NJ; she also worked as a school aide for the South Plainfield and Scotch Plains Board of Education. Additionally, Karen was a proud mother of three boys who loved watching her son's sporting events.
She enjoyed shopping, taking walks and spending time at the beach.
Predeceased by her father, Edward McKimm and sister, Nancy McKimm; Karen is survived by her three sons, Jimmy and his wife Emily, Jonathan and Jeffrey Conroy; her mother, Jean McKimm, sister, Diane Maiorino and husband Jim, former husband, Jimmy Conroy and expected grandchild.
She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and dog, Rufus.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10AM in the South Plainfield, James W. Conroy Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-8PM.
.