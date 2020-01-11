|
|
Karen Bollin
Middlesex - Karen (Tolomeo) Bollin, 58, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, she has been a lifelong resident of the borough.
Karen loved her co-workers at the Hunterdon Medical Center where she was the Supervisor of the Catscan Department for the last eight years. An avid reader, Karen enjoyed all the time spent with her three boys, especially at any of their sporting events and games.
Predeceased by her father Gerald V. who died in 2009, Karen is survived by her husband of thirty years, Michael and their three sons; Christian, Brandon and Alexander. Karen also leaves behind her mother Marlene (Chaki) Tolomeo of Middlesex, sister Susan Shepsko and husband William of Englishtown, brother Gerald Tolomeo and his wife Suzanne of Middlesex, sisters-in-law Kathy Sigle and Suzanne Bollin, brother-in-law Robert Bollin as well as three nieces and three nephews.
Visitation will be held in the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 beginning 3:00 pm. A closing religious service will be held at 6:30 pm, with cremation to be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent in Karen's name to Hunterdon Medical Center, 2100 Wescott Drive, Flemington, NJ 08822 would be deeply appreciated. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuner alHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020