Karen E. (Sherlock) Clarke
Milltown - Karen E. (Sherlock) Clarke of Milltown, NJ passed away on May 21, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick from COVID-19. She was 72 years old. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Woodhaven, NY, Karen moved to Milltown 47 years ago.
She was a Legal Secretary at Western Electric before choosing to stay at home to raise her family. She later re-entered the workforce as an Executive Assistant for State of the Art Medical Products, Inc. before retiring in the early 1990s.
When her children were young she was a Cub Scouts Den Mother and active member of the PTA. She was an avid bowler, loved Motown music and loved to dance. Some of her favorite pastimes were spending summers with her friends at the Brookside Swim Club and going to Wildwood.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Tony Clarke in 1999. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Brian and Karen and Kevin & Ana all
of Milltown, four grandchildren, Megan, James, Allison and Anthony, and her sister Darlene O'Brien of Holland, PA. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services and entombment are to be held privately at the convenience of the family.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Milltown Rescue Squad at https://milltownrescuesquad.webs.com/donate-2
Published in Home News Tribune from May 23 to May 24, 2020