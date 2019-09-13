|
|
Karen E. Miller
Edison - Karen E. Miller, 64, of Edison, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at JFK Hospital, Edison. Karen was born in New Brunswick to the late Daniel and Ellen Miller. She was employed with Middlesex County College in the accounts payable office. Karen loved animals, especially her dog, Noah. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Karen is survived by her beloved sister, Linda Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-4PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home. All are welcome to gather at 9:30AM. Interment will follow at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019