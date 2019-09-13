Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen E. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen E. Miller Obituary
Karen E. Miller

Edison - Karen E. Miller, 64, of Edison, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at JFK Hospital, Edison. Karen was born in New Brunswick to the late Daniel and Ellen Miller. She was employed with Middlesex County College in the accounts payable office. Karen loved animals, especially her dog, Noah. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karen is survived by her beloved sister, Linda Miller.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-4PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home. All are welcome to gather at 9:30AM. Interment will follow at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now