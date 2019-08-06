|
|
In Loving Memory of,
Karen Isser
For Her 12th Anniversary
1/3/62 - 8/6/07
God saw she was getting tired and a cure
was not to be.
So He put His arms around her and whispered, "Come with Me."
With tearful eyes we watched her suffer and saw her fade away.
Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
Love,
Mom, Cindy
& Russ
Published in Courier News on Aug. 6, 2019