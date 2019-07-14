|
Karen Lee Statkus
Jamesburg - On July 7th, 2019 Karen L. Statkus died peacefully at home in Jamesburg, N.J. Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., Karen was the daughter of the late John A. and Katherine L. Keleher. A proud graduate of Katharine Gibbs, Karen worked for Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Corporation, Prudential and Aetna. Karen also volunteered for many years at the Middlesex County 4-H, Girl Scouts of America, Boy Scouts of America and many renal disease support groups.
Karen was predeceased by her sister Lorraine S. Keleher. She is survived by husband Michael, her children Joseph, Caitlin and Maryann, sister and brother-in-law Denise and Martin Kolibas, sisters-in-law Chris Statkus, Patty Statkus and Cindy Brand. Karen was a proud aunt to many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews who brought her immense joy. In addition to her family, Karen leaves behind her many cousins and friends whose company she cherished and support she greatly appreciated.
Services are private
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019