Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosa of Sharon Community Church of Plainfield
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Marie (Brown) Hush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Marie (Brown) Hush Obituary
Karen Marie Hush (Brown)

Jacksonville, FL - Karen Marie Hush (Brown) 58 of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019 in Jacksonville. Karen was employed with Florida State College. She was survived by son Kevan Brown and granddaughter Kylah Brown, her mother Sallie Hush of Georgia, father Leroy Hush (Jutta) of Vermont, her brother Keith Hush of Georgia, sister Lisa Hush of Piscataway and half brothers and sisters. Memorial service will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosa of Sharon Community Church of Plainfield
Published in Courier News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.