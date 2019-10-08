|
|
Karen Marie Hush (Brown)
Jacksonville, FL - Karen Marie Hush (Brown) 58 of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019 in Jacksonville. Karen was employed with Florida State College. She was survived by son Kevan Brown and granddaughter Kylah Brown, her mother Sallie Hush of Georgia, father Leroy Hush (Jutta) of Vermont, her brother Keith Hush of Georgia, sister Lisa Hush of Piscataway and half brothers and sisters. Memorial service will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosa of Sharon Community Church of Plainfield
Published in Courier News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019