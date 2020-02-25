|
|
Karen R. Butler passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home in Jamesburg. She was 64.
Born in New Brunswick, she was raised in South River and moved to Jamesburg 37 years ago.
Karen was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Frederick Richter, in 1990.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Kevin; son, Shane of Jamesburg; mother, Irene Richter of South River; sister, Wendy Richter of South River, as well as many extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 8:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 9:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, South River. Cremation will be private.
Visitation will be held, at the funeral home, on Friday, February 28th, from 4:00-7:00 pm. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Celiac Disease Foundation, 20350 Ventura Blvd., Ste. 240, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (www.celiac.org)
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020