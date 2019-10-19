|
|
Karen Stober
Karen Elizabeth Stober transitioned on October 17, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after a very brave 21 month battle with ovarian cancer.
Karen was born on October 26., 1959 at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield. She resided in Warren since 1966 attending all Warren Schools. She is a graduate of Farleigh Dickinson University with a BA in Fine Arts, 1981 and a A.A.S in Computer Science in 1983 from Raritan Valley Community College. She began her career by 1984 as a computer operator at AT&T and rose to being a computer programmer with the company before her division was transferred to IBM and remained with the company until 2002. She then pursued self-employment eventually becoming a personal gardener for many people in the area continuing this role until early September.
Karen loved to horseback ride at Lord Stirling Stables, ski all over the country, create animal paintings that were displayed at the Warren Library and at Insectropolis in Toms River.
She loved hot sauces, chili peppers, Star Trek and Star Wars and playing her trumpet with different organizations.
Karen was a member of the White House Wind Symphony, Women Who Write, 5 stars brass quartet, Sharpshooters Marching Band and the NJ Renaissance Festival where she acted and performed with her trumpet.
Karen is pre-deceased by her parents, Frederick and Dorothy (Efremsky) Stober. She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Mike McCarthy and Nancy Stober-McCarthy of Hillsborough, several loving cousins including Anita Dorre, Gail Jordan, Laura Stober Larsen, Nancy Dowdy, Janet Beck and Nicole and Tara Niederhaus, many many friends and her cats Andy and Colby.
A viewing will take place from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 21st at the Valley Memorial Funeral Home, 1012 Valley Road in Gillette. At 7 PM a "celebration of Karen's Life" will be held proving an opportunity for friends and family to share a few words and stories. A brief service will take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday morning at the Valley Memorial Funeral Home and she will be laid tor rest at Cloverleaf Cemetery in Woodbrige.
To honor her memory, donations may be made in her name to the Rutgers Cancer Institute in her name. to the Cancer Support Community Central New Jersey Karen Stober Memorial Fund at 3 Crossroads Drive, Bedminster, NJ 07921 or to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter, payable to FOSRAS, PO Box 8073, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
The family would like to thank the team of Dr. Aliza Liezer at the Rutgers Cancer Institute and all the staff on 4 North, hematology and oncology floor at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019