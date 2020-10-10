1/
Kari Ann Promutico
1975 - 2020
Kari Ann Promutico

Edison - Kari Ann Promutico, 45 of Edison passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. Daughter of Jo Ann Garland of Edison and Rocco Promutico of Toms River, and Step-Daughter of Robert Garland and Lori Promutico. She was born on September 18, 1975 in New Brunswick and resided in Edison most of her life.

Kari was a kindred and jovial spirit who loved life, and being a mom to her three children, Christopher Jr. ("CJ"), Samantha ("my sunshine") and Danielle ("Angel"); as well as her fur baby, Brinley.

Kari will be missed dearly by her siblings, Dawn Christian and her husband Joe, Kelly Perez and her husband Jack, Rocco Promutico II and his wife Diana. As well as her step-siblings, three nieces, two nephews, a great niece, step-nieces, many aunts, uncles and cousins. The father of her children, Christopher Watsey and her fiancé, Dave Piazza of Edison.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Raymond and Stella Slocum, and Frank and Adelaide Promutico.

Visitation will be at the Boylan Funeral Home 10 Wooding Ave., Edison from 9am -11am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, her children are requesting donations through a Go Fund Me account.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
