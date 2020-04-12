|
|
Kari Anne Schwarz
South River - Kari Anne Schwarz, age 56 of South River, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, she had lived in South River for many years. Kari dedicated her life to caring for children as a pediatric nurse for 27 years. She was an LPN with Bayada Nursing in North Brunswick.
She is predeceased by her parents Ingvald and Rosemarie Madsen.
Surviving are her loving husband of 13 years Glenn, her cherished children Candace Wogan, Joseph Wogan and his wife Emily, Craig Schwarz and his wife Mary Grace, Kelly Taylor and her husband Robert, her beloved grandchildren Brionna, Alivia, Angelina, Leeah, Emily and Jaxon, her sisters Susan Grasso and her husband Sam, Christine Hohner and her husband Mark, her nieces Caity, Samantha, and Amy and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River.
Letters of condolence and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020