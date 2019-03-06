|
|
Karl J. Zirger
Plainfield - Karl J. Zirger, 68, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born and raised in Tiffin, Ohio, Karl enlisted with the United States Navy in 1971 and served our country for several years. After his discharge, Karl relocated his family to Plainfield. A career electrician; starting at Lockheed of North Plainfield in 1977, Karl also worked for Rheometrics in Piscataway before retiring from Agfa in Branchburg in 2011.
Karl also enjoyed tinkering with anything electrical and working with his hands. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield and was an avid reader.
Predeceased by his son who died in 2003, Eric M. Zirger; parents, Richard and Louise (Ruffing) Ziger and two siblings, Martin and Christine Zirger; surviving are his wife of 48 years, Barbara (Purcey) Zirger; daughter Rececca Zirger and grandson, Jacob.
He will also be missed by his six siblings, Marie Vera, Fred Zirger, Nina Howard, Philip Zirger, Jane Hoover and Ellen Millott.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10AM in Sacred Heart RC Church, 120 South Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by entombment in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080, www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 6, 2019