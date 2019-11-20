|
Karl Konnecke
Neshanic Station - Karl Konnecke, 95, of Neshanic Station, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. He was born and raised in Raritan, NJ.
Karl attended grammar school in Raritan and graduated from Somerville High School.
He was drafted into the US Navy and served aboard the USS Saratoga during World War II before being honorably discharged.
Karl was employed by AT&T and NJ Bell companies for more then 40 years as chief switchman in NJ central offices.
Karl was a lifetime member of the Lions Club, volunteered for many of his children's school activities, and was a parishioner of St. Bernard R.C. Church where he was involved in many church activities, bingo being his favorite.
In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, gardening, and was an excellent craftsman. He built numerous pieces he was proud of, including the furniture and cabinets in his home. Karl will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.
Karl is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Mary and William Konnecke; his loving wife of 40 years, Jean Pevec Konnecke (1995); three brothers, William, Herman, and Gustav; and his sister, Elizabeth.
Surviving are his beloved daughter, Sandra J. Konnecke of Neshanic Station, NJ; his sons William E. of Neshanic Station, NJ; and Edward W. of Rock Springs WY; his dear brother, Kenneth and wife Claire of Bridgewater, NJ; his sister, Catherine and husband Walter Bittner of Lambertville, NJ; his sister in law, Margaret Konnecke of Califon, NJ; his granddaughter, Christina Gutterman; his great grandson, Isaac; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 9:15am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 followed by a 10am funeral liturgy at St. Bernard R.C. Church.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Forest City, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The V Foundation for Cancer Research 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019