Karyn Lee Orashen



With deepest sorrow, we share the loss of Karyn Lee Orashen, age 58, our most beloved mother, daughter, and sister of Lebanon, NJ, who passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



For all of us who knew her, we admire the strength and fight she held. Born in Belville, NJ, she was the daughter of George and Judith Peppe of Lebanon, NJ. Karyn grew up in Middlesex, NJ, lived in Ringoes and Whitehouse Station, NJ, and later moved to Lebanon, NJ, where she had resided for the past 20+ years. She graduated Hunterdon Central High School in 1980. Karyn was the Office Manager at Precise Tool and Mold Co. in Middlesex, NJ.



With love and devotion, Karyn raised three wonderful children: Brett, Brittney, and Alexis. Karyn was a beautiful woman who loved to travel to visit her girls in Tennessee and Florida and vacation with family and friends. She loved listening to her son sing and play the piano and enjoyed going to the movies and watching Netflix with him and her daughter-in-law, Courtney. She taught her children many life lessons that included unconditional love and she supported all of their endeavors. She was both a mother and a friend to each of her children. Her three dogs, Izzy, Bella, and Bear would always make her smile (especially Izzy).



Karyn was a great cook and an early riser who seized the day. She enjoyed going to the diner or the Flemington Coffee Shop with her dad on Sunday mornings...laughing and joking the whole time. Her mom always loved Karyn's cooking, the trips to the store, and all the outings they did with the kids throughout the years.



She was the quintessential 1970s kid who always said that she had the best and happiest childhood, thanks to her parents, three siblings, and friends. Remembering the endless hours of playing, riding bikes, roaming the development, camping, and swimming at the beach and on the swim team where she won several medals for her famous butterfly stroke.



Karyn will be missed everyday by all who loved and knew her. Her parents, George and Judith Peppe. Her son, Brett Peppe and his wife Courtney, and her daughters, Brittney and Alexis Orashen. Her sisters, Mary Brecht and her husband Bruce of Whitehouse Station, Sandra Peppe-Lambert and her husband Stephen of Annandale. Her brother, George Peppe and his wife Demetra of Lebanon, as well as her six nieces and nephews. Karyn is predeceased by her nephew, Kyle Gamble, who she adored.



She was blessed with a family who holds all so dear and a love for her that will remain deep within their hearts for all time.



Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.



A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Annandale, NJ.



Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contribute to Donate Life America in her honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store