Highland Park - Katherine Beszterczei, originally from Hungary, resident of Highland Park for the past 50 years, entered the nearer presence of God on Sunday, October 6th. She was 96 years old.

Katherine is survived by her son George Beszterczei, also of Highland Park. She was predeceased by her husband, George and by her brother, Godfried Antoni.

A self-proclaimed "people person" Kathy loved her family, her neighbors and her church community. Kathy served in the Thrift Shop at her church, participated in study groups and was a wonderful friend to people ages 1 to 100.

A service of thanksgiving for Kathy will be held at the Reformed Church of Highland Park on Friday, October 11th. 10am visitation. 11am worship service. Flowers can be sent to the Reformed Church of Highland Park at 19 S. 2nd Ave.

Funeral arrangements by Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, Highland Park, NJ
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
