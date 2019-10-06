|
|
Katherine Cyktor
Middlesex - Katherine Cyktor, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 28th. Born in Perth Amboy, Katherine was a "Jersey Girl" all of her life and a lifelong resident of Middlesex County. She was preceded in death by her sister Laverne Holub and her daughter-in-law, Anne.
Surviving are Katherine's beloved children Louis, Daryl and Kathleen. Also surviving are her adored six grandchildren Louis IV, Jamie, Dan, Tracie, Tim and RK. In addition, her cherished eight great-grandchildren Isabella, Sloane, Woody, Morgan, Louis V, Veda Blue, Cole and Ella.
Katherine spent her lifetime giving to others. She volunteered at Perth Amboy Hospital and contributed to a wide range of philanthropies, supporting a neighbor in need or donating charities in need of a cure. Katherine was a parishioner of Our Lady of Peach Church.
Katherine created a caring and nurturing environment for both adults and children, indiscriminate of age. She loved all dogs, especially her dogs and her "grand dogs".
She had "best friends" wherever she lived and from all walks of life. Katherine was devoted to her grandchildren. She was NANNY to all and beloved by all. Her discipline was overlooked by her unlimited love. She grew hearts in each of the children she raised. Family was her world and she prepared her family to conquer broader worlds beyond her door step. None of her family ever strayed too far from her famous and often requested apple pie. Her legacy is the smile her memory conveys.
Visiting hours will be held at Flynn and Son Funeral Home at 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will begin at Flynn & Son Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church at 620 Amboy Avenue, Edison, New Jersey 08837.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org/kindred. . For directions or to send a condolence messages visit www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019