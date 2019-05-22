Services
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Old Bridge, NJ
Resources
Katherine E. Nitto Obituary
Katherine E. Nitto

Old Bridge - Katherine E. Nitto, 68 of Old Bridge, passed away on May 21, 2019 at home with her family. Born in Jersey City to the late Robert and Alice Eccles, she lived there and met her husband Ronald and later moved to Old Bridge to raise her family. She remained in Old Bridge as a resident for over 43 years. Katherine dedicated her time to raising her sons, and later went back to school at Kean University and became an Occupational Therapist. She worked with children in the Old Bridge Schools until recently. She enjoyed taking cruises and vacationing with her husband and family. She enjoyed reading, loved the beach, but most of all being Mom Mom and spending time with her grandchildren in Manasquan. Katherine had a beautiful smile and a laugh that was indescribable. She was dearly loved by her family and will be missed.

She was predeceased by her sister Susan Wojcik.

Katherine is survived by her husband of 48 years Ronald P. Nitto of Old Bridge, sons Ronald Nitto and wife Danielle of Old Bridge, Michael Nitto of Manasquan, brother Robert Eccles and wife Irene, and her beloved grandchildren Michael, Emma, and Daniel.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 2-4 and 6-9PM at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Rt. 516, Old Bridge. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday, May 24 beginning at 10:30 AM at St. Ambrose Church, Old Bridge. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Katherine's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering by visiting www.mskcc.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
