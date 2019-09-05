Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helena's R.C. Church
Edison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Pencak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine I. Pencak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine I. Pencak Obituary
Katherine I. Pencak

Edison - Katherine Pencak passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Diego, CA. and resided in Edison since 1956.

Surviving are her five children John (wife Jean), Gregory (wife Joanne), Mary Goodman (husband Christopher), Daniel (husband David Lindsay), and Warren (wife Elizabeth), also four grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Lucas, and Benjamin.

Visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:00am at the funeral home, followed by 10:00am Mass at St. Helena's R.C. Church, Edison, interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery Colonia.

Full obituary at www.gosselinfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers family request donations in her loving memory to: Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org/ or www.heart.org/.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now