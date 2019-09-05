|
Katherine I. Pencak
Edison - Katherine Pencak passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Diego, CA. and resided in Edison since 1956.
Surviving are her five children John (wife Jean), Gregory (wife Joanne), Mary Goodman (husband Christopher), Daniel (husband David Lindsay), and Warren (wife Elizabeth), also four grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Lucas, and Benjamin.
Visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:00am at the funeral home, followed by 10:00am Mass at St. Helena's R.C. Church, Edison, interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery Colonia.
Full obituary at www.gosselinfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers family request donations in her loving memory to: Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org/ or www.heart.org/.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019