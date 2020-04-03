Services
Iselin - Katherine "Betty" McGeehan, 92, life-long resident of Iselin, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mary Anne Hale Pavilion Haven Hospice, Edison.

She was born in Elizabeth, to the late Elmer and Marie Shafer.

She was an Administrator for St. Pauls' Insurance Company in Iselin, for over 20 years. She also worked at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, Iselin, for many years in the business office.

Betty was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, as well as a volunteer and member of the Altar Rosary Society.

She was an avid fan of NY Mets and she enjoyed her time with family the most. She will be dearly missed by all her children and spouses and a special nana to all her grand and great-grandchildren!

She is predeceased by her husband, Henry J. McGeehan (d.1988) and her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Edward McGreehan.

Surviving are her eight children, James McGeehan and his wife Mary, of Old Bridge, Eddie McGeehan and his wife Linda, of Colonia, Thomas McGeehan and his wife Brenda, of Iselin, Robert McGeehan and his wife Rosie, of Bayville, Kathy Renales and her husband Dennis, of Monroe, Peggy Brunetti, and her husband Marc, of Montgomery, NY, Terry McGeehan and Larry Pfeifer, of Jackson, and Mary Modeszto and her husband Chris, of Port Reading. She had 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

All services are private under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Iselin (costello-runyon.com).

No flowers will be accepted at this time, please make donations to The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF.org) and/or St. Cecelia's Church, 45 Wilus Way, Iselin, NJ 08830.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
