Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Seroka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Seroka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Seroka Obituary
Katherine Seroka

Edison - Katherine Seroka, 90, of Edison, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Care One @ The Highlands, Edison.

Born in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of Edison. She was a waitress at the Edison Diner during the 60's. She is predeceased by her first husband, James R. Montanye (D.1963) and her second husband, Joseph Seroka (d.2010); her siblings, David DeLuca and Margaret Sgro.

Surviving are her sons, James Montanye and his wife Kathleen, of Toms River and Robert Montanye and his wife Eileen, of Edison; eight grandchildren, James Jr., Kristin, Carrie, Jennie, Jessica, Stephanie, Robert Jr. and Lisa; ten great grandchildren, Jacen, Myles, Angelina, Charlie, Max, Lucas, Nicholas, Vanessa, Kyle and Owen, and several nieces and nephews.

A Prayer service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com) Interment will follow in Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.

Visitation is Wednesday, 4-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now