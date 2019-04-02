|
Katherine Seroka
Edison - Katherine Seroka, 90, of Edison, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Care One @ The Highlands, Edison.
Born in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of Edison. She was a waitress at the Edison Diner during the 60's. She is predeceased by her first husband, James R. Montanye (D.1963) and her second husband, Joseph Seroka (d.2010); her siblings, David DeLuca and Margaret Sgro.
Surviving are her sons, James Montanye and his wife Kathleen, of Toms River and Robert Montanye and his wife Eileen, of Edison; eight grandchildren, James Jr., Kristin, Carrie, Jennie, Jessica, Stephanie, Robert Jr. and Lisa; ten great grandchildren, Jacen, Myles, Angelina, Charlie, Max, Lucas, Nicholas, Vanessa, Kyle and Owen, and several nieces and nephews.
A Prayer service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com) Interment will follow in Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.
Visitation is Wednesday, 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019