Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel
239 Livingston Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ
Phillipsburg - Katherine (Vadala) Syers passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 while at Easton Hospital. She was born on May 12, 1949 in New Brunswick, NJ.

Prior to moving to Phillipsburg, NJ in 1992, Katherine lived most of her life in Somerset, NJ. She worked for the school system of Franklin Township in both the cafeteria and after school programs. She also spent a few summers working as a counselor for the Parks and Recreation Department at Castleton Park in Somerset, NJ.

After moving up to Phillipsburg, she got a job in 1996 at Hunterdon Developmental Center in Clinton, NJ where she worked for 20 years until her retirement in May, 2016. Katherine was a member of Union Local 195, Milltown, NJ.

Her hobbies and interests included: gardening, plastic canvas crafts, cooking, baking, listening to country music, watching General Hospital on tv, spending time with family and playing board and card games. Katherine adored animals especially cats, butterflies and wild horses.

Daughter of the late William and Katherine Vadala, she was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Barron and her step-daughter Janice Criqui. Katherine is survived by her children Dana Syers, of Phillipsburg, NJ, and James Syers, of Easton, PA, her grandchildren Chris Jarkovsky, Zack Graffin, Paisley Hartnaft, Nicole, Ashley and Khristina Criqui, her great grandchildren Lilly and Dante Criqui with another great grandson to be born soon, her sisters Jean Pongratz, of Bridgewater, NJ and Deborah (Louie) Pongratz, of Somerset, NJ, her nephews John (Dawn) Pongratz, of Hillsborough, NJ, Michael (Debra) Pongratz, of Bloomsbury, NJ, Brian Pongratz, of Somerset, NJ, and Ray (Colleen) Pongratz, of Hillsborough, NJ, as well as numerous cousins and beloved family cat Tigger.

A Gathering with a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 2-6 pm at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Katherine's memory to any kidney, heart, diabetes or cat rescue shelter of your choosing.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
