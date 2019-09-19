Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Katherine Zaluk Obituary
Katherine Zaluk

Edison - Katherine Zaluk passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was 84 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in the Clara Barton section of Edison Township for many years.

Kathy was employed as executive secretary to the editor at The News Tribune in Woodbridge for over 25 years before retiring in 2001; and was a communicant and member of the Altar Rosary Society at Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Luann Haviland, in 1995.

Surviving are her brothers, Peter Zaluk and his wife Susan and Chester Zaluk and his wife Pat and niece, Dayle Spillane and her husband, John.

Funeral services will be on Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution toward alzheimers disease research in Kathy's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
