Kathleen Ackerman
South Plainfield - Kathleen (Gannon) Ackerman, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in the Parker Home of New Brunswick from complications of Covid-19.
Born in Plainfield, Kathy lived in Denver, Colorado for a short time while her late husband, Peter was serving our country. They settled in South Plainfield where they raised their family of six children.
A communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church and a member of the Rosary Altar Society, Kathy was also a member of the South Plainfield Elks #2298 Woman's Auxiliary and the South Plainfield High School Music Booster Club. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with their family in their Jersey Shore home. Kathy also enjoyed reading and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Predeceased by her husband, Peter Ackerman who died in 2015; two sons in law, William Klatt and John O'Brien and six siblings, John, Thomas, Joseph, Eileen, Anne and Marie; surviving are her six children, Marie Schneider and husband Wolf, Kathy Klatt, Anne Ackerman - O'Brien, Joan Reach and husband Richard, Peter Ackerman and wife Cindy and Michael Ackerman and wife Susan.
She will also be missed by her eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Donations may be made in Kathy's memory to Sacred Heart RC Church, 149 South Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ or the Parker Holiday Fund, 1421 River Road, Piscataway NJ 08854.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals.
