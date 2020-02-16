|
Kathleen Ann Girardin
Kathleen Ann Girardin, age 65 of Monroe township, NJ passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick. She was born in New Brunswick and lived in Edison before moving to Monroe Twp. 11 years ago. She was a bookkeeper for Neve Shalom Synagogue in Metuchen, NJ for 18 years retired in 2014.
She was predeceased by her parents; Frank and Julia Thompson a brother; Frank and a sister; Frances .
She is survived by her husband of 47 years Leo Girardin. She also leaves two nephews John & Robert Casolite.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9-11AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A funeral service will be offered at 10:30AM Wednesday. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020