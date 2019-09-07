Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:45 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
Kathleen B. (Nee: Jankovich) McNeany


1948 - 2019
Kathleen B. (Nee: Jankovich) McNeany Obituary
Kathleen B. Mc Neany (nee: Jankovich)

Edison - Kathleen B. Mc Neany (nee: Jankovich), 71, of Edison, passed away on September 4, 2019, at her home.

She was born in South Amboy and had resided in Edison for 40 years.

Kathleen was a pediatric nurse at Perth Amboy General for 9 years, before working as a salesclerk in Woodbridge Mall for 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, George, of 48 years; her daughter, Jill Cerminaro; her grandchildren, Gianna and Cole Cerminaro; and her brother, Allan Jankovich.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-6 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. A funeral service will he held at 4:45 PM. Cremation will be private.

To order flowers, for directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
