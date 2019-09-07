|
|
Kathleen B. Mc Neany (nee: Jankovich)
Edison - Kathleen B. Mc Neany (nee: Jankovich), 71, of Edison, passed away on September 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born in South Amboy and had resided in Edison for 40 years.
Kathleen was a pediatric nurse at Perth Amboy General for 9 years, before working as a salesclerk in Woodbridge Mall for 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, George, of 48 years; her daughter, Jill Cerminaro; her grandchildren, Gianna and Cole Cerminaro; and her brother, Allan Jankovich.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-6 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. A funeral service will he held at 4:45 PM. Cremation will be private.
To order flowers, for directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019