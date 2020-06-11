Kathleen B. Miller
Kathleen B. Miller, age 95 of Somerville, NJ passed away at home on Saturday, June 7, 2020. A graduate of Somerville High School, she was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and a devout Catholic. In her younger years, Kathleen enjoyed attending the Metropolitan opera and traveling to Europe and Ireland. She loved New England especially Vermont in the fall and Ogunquit Maine in the summer where she visited frequently while vacationing with her sister's family. She was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephew, never missing a holiday, birthday or any occasion to celebrate with generous gifts and a huge buttercream frosted cake from the Gaston Avenue Bakery. She is the loving sister of the deceased Margaret, brother William and is survived by her sister Frances of Massachusetts. She also leaves nieces and nephew Mary and Ann of Massachusetts and nephew Bill of North Carolina and three grand nephews and a grand niece. There will be a graveside service to bury her ashes in late June.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
