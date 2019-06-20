|
Kathleen Istok
Carteret - Kathleen (Kay) Istok, 89, of Carteret, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Born in Weehawken, NJ, the daughter of Ann and Thomas Grogan, Kay grew up in Union City. After she graduated high school, she worked as a Barbizon model, (photographed with movie stars Kirk Douglas and Rod Taylor), until she married her husband, Julius (Babe), in September, 1949. They moved to Carteret in 1958.
Kay chose to be a stay at home mom for nineteen years, raising their three children. She then attended Kean College, earning a B.A. in Education, and Seton Hall University earning an M.A. in Early Education, with a minor in Library Science. She taught fourth grade in Colonia, retiring after seventeen years.
In her spare time, Kay loved to crochet, knit, sew, cook, and was an organic gardner. She was an avid bowler, and in 1965 was the captain of the Middlesex County All-Star team, having the highest woman's average in the county that year (184)
She was a literacy volunteer for ten years, as well as a domestic violence volunteer. Until recently, she and Babe attended a line dance class every week at the Carteret Senior Center, where she helped lead the dances, and he was the D.J. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind her loving husband of almost 70 years, Babe; daughter Barbara Angelo and her husband Dennis: daughter Diane; son Kevin and his wife Jeanne; sister Carolyn Farias; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and their families, and many friends.
Services are private under the direction of Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019