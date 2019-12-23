|
|
Kathleen Kilijanski
Edison - Kathleen "Katt" Kilijanski, 30, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Born in New Brunswick and raised in Edison, she had resided in Poughkeepsie for 2 years. She graduated from Edison High School in 2008. She received several teaching certificates for children with developmental disabilities.
Katt was a two time survivor of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, thanks to the John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack.
She was a former member of the Edison First Aid and Rescue Squad # 1, and a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, Edison.
Katt loved music. Her favorite artists were Stevie Nicks, Five Finger Death Punch, and Breaking Benjamin. She was a tattoo enthusiast. Her favorite place in the world was the family's Jackson Corners Upstate Home. She enjoyed her five hour round trip to Holy Cow Ice Cream, and her nighttime outings with friends and family. Katt so loved her work family, and students that she cared for.
She is predeceased by her sister, Caitlin "Bridie" Kilijanski, her grandfather's, Leo Kilijanski and William Ashton, and her uncle, Brian Ashton.
Surviving are her parents, Phillip and Elaine (Ashton) Kilijanski; a brother, Brian; two sisters, Erin and Mary Kate; her paternal grandmother, Theresa Kilijanski, and her maternal grandmother, Dot Ashton. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The funeral will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:15 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com), followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, Edison.
Entombment will follow in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Visitation is Friday, from 2-4 & 7-9.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John Theurer Cancer Center c/o Hackensack Meridian Health, 92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019