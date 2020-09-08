1/1
Kathleen M. Hoffmann
Kathleen M. Hoffmann

Woodbridge - Hi John,

Our precious daughter Kathy is on her way to God's heavenly gates. Watch for her. I'll catch up when he calls me. Love, Loretta

Kathleen Mary Kadash-Hoffmann, 54, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020 after a brief illness.

Kathleen resided in Woodbridge most of her life. Her career highlights included administrator in the US Patent Dept. at Johnson and Johnson and most recently Paychex in Piscataway with a delightful group of co-workers.

Kathleen liked carousel horses, seashells picked from the Jersey shore by her daughter Erika, and big Marine hugs from her son Jeff. She liked music from Zeppelin to country and her favorite song was Simple Man.

She leaves her precious son Jeffrey Hoffmann Jr. and daughter Erika Hoffmann, whom she loved dearly, as they were the light of her life. She was predeceased last year by her father John Kadash. She leaves her cherished mother Loretta Kadash and sisters Linda Callahan (Dave) and Karen Lutz (Don).

She also leaves God-son Michael Callahan (Rachel) and God-daughter Lauren Lutz-Coleman (Chad), nieces Jennifer Dalbow(Brent)and Megan Batt (Andrew) and grand nieces and nephews. She'll miss her friends Colleen and Terry, and her dog Misty's kisses. Family and friends will gather Friday 9/11/20 8:30 am till 9:30 am followed by a celebration of life at 9:30 am mass at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 280 Amboy Ave. in Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
