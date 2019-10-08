|
|
Kathleen M. Lynch
Somerset - Kathleen M. Lynch, 76, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Rita (Horan) Galvin. She lived in Somerset for 50 years. She was the assistant to the Warren Township Fire Marshal for many years, retiring several years ago. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Gloria, Women's Literary Club of Bound Brook, Church Women United and Healthy Bones.
She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Galvin and her sister, Anne Patty Galfano. She is survived by her husband Patrick Lynch their children, James P. (Lisa) Lynch, Mary K. (Neil) Hickey, Patricia R. (William) Boulus , William M. (Megan) Lynch and Michael J. (Jennifer) Lynch, her siblings, Virginia Termine, Michael Galvin, Rita Bock, Margaret Schellenberg and James Galvin, her grandchildren, Conor, Michael, Mary Katherine, Kristina, Jennie, James, William, Grace, Anna, Gavin, Declan and Baibre and a great-grandchild expected next month.
Visiting will be 5:00 - 9:00 PM, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral services will begin 9:15 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Burial will be at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019