Kathleen M. Pollina
Monroe Twp. - Kathleen M. (Battaglia) Pollina 86 of Monroe Twp. died Tuesday August 13th at her home.
Born and raised in Newark, Mrs. Pollina lived in Old Bridge, Monroe Twp. and Helmetta before moving to the Clearbrook community in Monroe Twp. three years ago.
She was employed for 40 years as a paralegal for Reider & Sons Real Estate, Clark, NJ retiring in 2018.
Mrs. Pollina was a parishioner of Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Monroe Twp.,and a former member of the Legion of Mary at St. Thomas RC Church, Old Bridge.
She enjoyed her visits to the Parks Casino in Ben Salem, PA and loved her family.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years Anthony, her two daughters Gabriella Theinert and her husband Craig of Monroe Twp. and Gina Hansen and her husband Michael of S. Brunswick, her sister Mary Ann Jackson of Jamesburg, her three brothers Patrick Battaglia of Claremont, NH, Joseph Battaglia and his wife Annmarie of Colts Neck and Gabriel Battaglia and his wife Chris of Union, seven grandchildren Candice, Brandon, Alyssa, Nikko and Jared Theinert, Megan Hansen and Taryn Hansen Zamorski and a grandson Jaxson Theinert.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Saturday August 17th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Friday 6:30-9:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mrs. Pollina may be made to the Foundation at .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019