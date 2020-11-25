1/
Kathleen Motylewski
Kathleen Motylewski

South Amboy - Kathleen Rainone Motylewski, 71, of South Amboy died on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. Before retiring she was employed by Monmouth Mall.

Daughter of the late Phillip and Catherine Nagy Rainone she is also predeceased by her husband John G. Motylewski in 2012. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Judy and Joseph Legg of Florida.

Funeral services will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at 10:30am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey. Visitation will be on Monday morning only from 9 to 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Amboy First Aid Squad, PO Box 328, South Amboy, NJ 08879.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
